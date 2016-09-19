版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Geron Corp and Janssen Pharmaceuticals enter into a license agreement

Sept 19 Geron Corp

* On September 15, 2016, co, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into a license agreement - SEC filing

* Janssen owes to Geron non-refundable upfront payment of $5 million; Geron eligible to get up to $75 million in development,regulatory milestone payments

* Agreement grants Janssen Pharmaceuticals exclusive worldwide rights under geron's proprietary patents Source: (bit.ly/2cSWhD3) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐