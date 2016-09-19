版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Under some conditions, Delta Holdco will be required to pay Infoblox a reverse termination fee of $101.31 million

Sept 19 Infoblox Inc

* Under some conditions, Delta Holdco, LLC will be required to pay company a reverse termination fee of $101.31 million - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2d21ci9] Further company coverage:

