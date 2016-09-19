版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Coagulation Factor IX

Sept 19 China Biologic Products Inc :

* China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Coagulation Factor IX

* China Biologic plans to commence clinical trials for FIX product in 2017 and expects to complete these trials by 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

