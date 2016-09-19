版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-ViewRay receives CE mark approval for MRIdian Linac system

Sept 19 ViewRay Inc :

* Company has also submitted its 510(K) application for MRIdian Linac technology in United States.

* ViewRay receives CE mark approval for its MRIdian Linac system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐