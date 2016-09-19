版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-MBN Corp announces normal course issuer bid for equity shares

Sept 19 MBN Corporation :

* Got approval to make normal course issuer bid for equity shares; NCIB to commence on Sept 23, 2016 and will terminate on September 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

