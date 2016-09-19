版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Azarga Uranium increases private placement to $2.2 mln

Sept 19 Azarga Uranium Corp :

* Azarga Uranium increases private placement to $2.2 million

* Intends to issue up to 9.2 million units at a price of $0.24 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐