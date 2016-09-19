版本:
BRIEF-JBT Corp to acquire Cooling and Applied Technologies Inc

Sept 19 John Bean Technologies Corp

* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire Cooling and Applied Technologies, Inc., a leading protein equipment solutions company

* Purchase price is $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [JBT.N ]

