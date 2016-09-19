BRIEF-BLR Partners LP reports 2.10 pct stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group

Sept 19 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Purchased Fiesta Restaurant Group shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Believes significant operational and strategic opportunities are available to Fiesta Restaurant Group to enhance stockholder value

* BLR Partners LP reports 2.10 Pct Stake In Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc as of September 9 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2cK4ARa] Further company coverage: