BRIEF-Press Ganey Holdings announces end of go-shop period

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Press Ganey Holdings Inc
* Press Ganey Holdings Inc announces end of go shop period
* During go-shop period, cos representatives engaged in solicitation of 26 potential strategic bidders and 50 potential financial bidders
* All of parties contacted during "go shop" period notified Press Ganey that they were not interested in pursuing an acquisition of Press Ganey.
* Press Ganey did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals during 40 calendar day "go shop" period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
