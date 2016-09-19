版本:
BRIEF-UniFirst says bought Arrow Uniform

Sept 19 UniFirst Corp

* Deal for approximately $122 million

* UniFirst expects deal to be dilutive to earnings in fy 2017

* UniFirst announces acquisition of Arrow Uniform

* Expects Arrow acquisition to add approximately $62 to $65 million to its revenues for fiscal year 2017

* Deal is an all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

