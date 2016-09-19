版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Hess files for potential notes offering size not disclosed - SEC filing

Sept 19 Hess Corp :

* Files for potential notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2chK9XK Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐