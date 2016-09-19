版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics receives patents for infusion of bone marrow derived stem cells

Sept 19 Cesca Therapeutics Inc :

* Cesca Therapeutics granted two patents for rapid infusion of autologous bone marrow derived stem cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

