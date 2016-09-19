版本:
BRIEF-Bitauto announces appointment of Cynthia He as CFO

Sept 19 Bitauto Holdings Ltd :

* Bitauto announces appointment of Cynthia He as Chief Financial Officer

* Cynthia he will succeed Andy Zhang, who will continue in his role as President of Bitauto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

