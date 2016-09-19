版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-LightintheBox Q2 net loss per ADS $0.03

Sept 19 Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd

* Qtrly net loss per American Depository Share was $0.03

* Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.01 in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐