BRIEF-ITT Educational says CEO Kevin Modany ceases to be officer of company

Sept 19 Itt Educational Services Inc

* Kevin M. Modany, chief executive officer ceased to be officer of company, effective September 14, 2016 - SEC filing

* Each of directors of company resigned as a member of company's board effective upon filing of Chapter 7 cases Source: (bit.ly/2dd4D8X) Further company coverage:

