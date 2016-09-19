版本:
BRIEF-Nutanix sees IPO price of class A common stock between $11-$13/shr - SEC filing

Sept 19 Nutanix Inc :

* Sees IPO of 14.0 million shares of class A common stock - SEC filing

* Anticipates IPO price will be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share Source text bit.ly/2cMrGmZ Further company coverage:

