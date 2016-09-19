BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts to buy Isle of Capri Casinos for $1.7 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Eldorado Resorts Inc :
* Eldorado Resorts enters into definitive agreement to acquire Isle of Capri Casinos for $23 per share in accretive cash and stock transaction valued at $1.7 billion
* Eldorado has received committed financing for transaction totaling $2.1 billion from J.P. Morgan
* Deal consideration inclusive of $929 million of long-term debt of Isle of Capri and its subsidiaries
* Certain stockholders of Eldorado who control approximately 24% have signed agreements to vote in favor of transaction
* Certain stockholders of Isle of Capri who control approximately 35% of Isle of Capri have signed agreements to vote in favor of deal
* Deal for total consideration of approximately $1.7 billion
* Identified cost synergies of approximately $35 million in first year following completion of transaction
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of both Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Isle of Capri Casinos
* Eldorado and Isle of Capri shareholders will hold approximately 62% and 38%, respectively, of combined company's outstanding shares
* 2 members of Isle of Capri board to be designated as members of Eldorado board effective immediately following closing of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.