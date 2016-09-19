BRIEF-Vical and Astellas study on CMV vaccine fails to meet its primary endpoint

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Vical Inc
* Results from study demonstrated that trial did not meet its primary endpoint
* Secondary endpoints of CMV-associated disease,CMV-specific antiviral therapy blinded adjudication committee,were similar in both treatment groups
* Vical and Astellas announce topline results from a phase 2 study of investigational cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (asp0113) in kidney transplant patients
* "we continue to focus on execution of our phase 3 study in hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
