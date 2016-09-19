版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Leidos wins $777 million GSA contract for army geospatial mapping program

Sept 19 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos Holdings Inc wins $777 million GSA contract for army geospatial mapping program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐