2016年 9月 19日

BRIEF-Teva announces results from exploratory 52-week phase 2 PRIDE-HD study of Pridopidine in Huntington disease

Sept 19 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Announces results from exploratory 52-week phase 2 PRIDE-HD study of pridopidine in Huntington disease

* Study showed statistically significant impact on endpoint of disease progression at 52 weeks

* Safety,tolerability were consistent with safety profile seen in previous studies,compatible with continued development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

