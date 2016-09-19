版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions sees reported revenue for fiscal Q1 to reach about $47 million

Sept 19 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Sees reported revenue for fiscal Q1 ended August 31, 2016 to reach approximately $47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

