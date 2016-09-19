版本:
BRIEF-KemPharm files IND for KP415 for the treatment of ADHD

Sept 19 Kempharm Inc :

* KemPharm files IND for KP415 for the treatment Of ADHD, an investigational prodrug of d-threo-methylphenidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

