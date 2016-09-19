版本:
BRIEF-Kemper in connection with Life & Health Unit's "enhancements", estimates its Q3 results will include charge of about $50 mln after tax

Sept 19 Kemper Corp

* In connection with Life & Health Unit's "enhancements", estimates its Q3 results will include charge of about $50 million after tax - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2cjMUMU] Further company coverage:

