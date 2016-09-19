版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Caladrius subsidiary, PCT, announces 5-year strategic manufacturing services agreement with Adaptimmune

Sept 19 Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Caladrius Subsidiary, PCT, announces five-year strategic manufacturing services agreement with Adaptimmune

* New five-year strategic manufacturing services agreement under which percent will produce SPEAR T-cell therapies for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

