版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces new executive leadership team

Sept 19 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Michael Wortley will become Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐