BRIEF-Pediapharm announces global exclusive licensing agreement for Relaxa(R)

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Pediapharm Inc
* Pediapharm announces global exclusive licensing agreement for Relaxa(R), an established Canadian product with existing revenues
* Pediapharm will pay licensor royalties based on annual net sales of product
* Under terms of licensing agreement, co has right to acquire Relaxa(R) at any time until 7th anniversary of effective date of licensing agreement
* Under terms of licensing agreement, co has exclusive right to manufacture, promote, market, sell and distribute Relaxa(R) globally
* Price payable for Relaxa(R) during such term shall be 5 million dollars plus a 2% royalty on annual net sales of product up to $1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.