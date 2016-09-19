版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:01 BJT

BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics entered into five-year strategic manufacturing agreement with Percent, unit of Caladrius Biosciences

Sept 19 Adaptimmune Therapeutics

* Entered into five-year strategic manufacturing agreement with Percent, unit of Caladrius Biosciences

* Agreement for supply of co's SPEAR T-cell therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

