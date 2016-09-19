BRIEF-Starboard delivers special meeting request to Depomed and issues letter to Depomed shareholders

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Starboard Value LP
* Delivers special meeting request to Depomed and issues letter to Depomed shareholders
* Believes depomed has notified Broadridge of a September 27, 2016 record date for the special meeting
* Reiterates belief that a new board is required at Depomed
* "believe Depomed is deeply undervalued,significant opportunities exist within control of management,board to unlock substantial value"
* In event that current board is removed and nominees are elected,new board would be willing to increase size of board to 11 members Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.