BRIEF-Infoblox to be acquired by vista equity partners for $26.50 per share in cash

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Infoblox Inc
* Transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion.
* Agreement was unanimously approved by Infoblox's board of directors
* Infoblox announces agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners for $26.50 per share in cash
* Says co will maintain its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California and continue to be led by its current executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
