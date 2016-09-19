BRIEF-Infoblox to be acquired by vista equity partners for $26.50 per share in cash

Sept 19 Infoblox Inc

* Transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion.

* Agreement was unanimously approved by Infoblox's board of directors

* Infoblox announces agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners for $26.50 per share in cash

* Says co will maintain its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California and continue to be led by its current executive team