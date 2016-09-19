版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Torstar Corp to sell Vaughan Printing Facility & surrounding lands

Sept 19 Torstar Corporation

* Torstar Corporation: Torstar announces agreement to sell Vaughan Printing Facility & surrounding lands

* Purchase price of $54.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TSb.TO ]

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐