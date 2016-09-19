版本:
BRIEF-Mandalay resources resumes mining operations at Cerro Bayo

Sept 19 Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mining operations have resumed at its Cerro Bayo underground silver-gold mine in Aysen, Chile

* Mining operations returned to normal in all areas, excluding around location where accident occurred on Sept 10, while investigations continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

