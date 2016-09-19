版本:
BRIEF-WebMD appoints Steven Zatz as chief executive officer

Sept 19 WebMD Health Corp

* Appoints steven L. Zatz, M.D. as chief executive officer

* Also announced that David J. Schlanger, who has served as CEO since 2013, is leaving company by mutual agreement

* Board of directors has appointed Steven L. Zatz, M.D., its president, to serve as its chief executive officer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

