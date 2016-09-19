版本:
BRIEF-Kohls to hire more than 69,000 associates nationwide

Sept 19 Kohls Corporation

* Anticipates hiring more than 69,000 associates nationwide this holiday season

* Hiring began in August and most jobs will be filled by mid-November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

