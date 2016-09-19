版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics starts phase 1 trial of SGN-CD123A for patients with relapsed leukemia

Sept 19 Seattle Genetics Inc

* CD123A for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

