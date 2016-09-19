版本:
BRIEF-Bristow enters into ninth amendment to amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement

Sept 19 Bristow Group Inc

* Entered into ninth amendment to amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2cSURIs) Further company coverage:

