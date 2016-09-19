BRIEF-Terraform Global initiates process to explore strategic alternatives

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Terraform Global Inc :
* Terraform Global initiates process to explore strategic alternatives
* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives
* Notified SunEdison that its corporate governance and conflicts committee is prepared to enter into discussions with SunEdison
* Entered into confidentiality arrangements with SunEdison to allow Terraform Global to share information about strategic alternatives
* Prepared to enter talks with SunEdison to settle intercompany claims and defenses between Terraform Global and SunEdison
* Actively exploring potential sale of all of Terraform Global's equity interests, as well as alternative structures
* Also is taking appropriate steps to operate as an independent company without a new sponsor, if that should become necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.