BRIEF-Mack-Cali says operating partnership priced tender offer to purchase for cash all of $250 mln of operating partnership's 7.750 pct senior unsecured notes

Sept 19 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

* Operating Partnership priced tender offer to purchase for cash all of $250 million of Operating Partnership's 7.750 percent senior unsecured notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

