2016年 9月 19日 星期一 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform Power initiates process to explore strategic alternatives

Sept 19 Terraform Power Inc :

* Terraform Power initiates process to explore strategic alternatives

* Exploring potential sale of all of Terraform power's equity interests, as well as alternative structures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

