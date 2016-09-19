BRIEF-GWG Holdings enters into loan and security agreements with LNV and CLMG Corp

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 GWG Holdings Inc
* Loan and security agreement makes available total of up to $172.3 million in credit to borrower with a maturity date of September 14, 2026
* GWG Holdings is applying $81.5 million of loan proceeds to reduce amounts owing to DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
* Entered into a loan and security agreement with LNV Corporation, as lender, and CLMG Corp - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2cT1o6g) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.