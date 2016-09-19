版本:
BRIEF-Four lawsuits filed by purported stockholders of Tesla challenging SolarCity deal

Sept 19 Tesla Motors Inc

* Between Sept 1 and Sept 14, four lawsuits filed in court of Chancery of State of Delaware by purported stockholders of Tesla challenging SolarCity deal

* Tesla says if any of four lawsuits not resolved, it could prevent or delay completion of the merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

