BRIEF-GeoPark announces resumption of share repurchase program

Sept 19 GeoPark Ltd

* Geopark announces resumption of share repurchase program

* Repurchase program will resume on September 19, 2016 and will expire on or before close of business on November 13, 2016

* Shares repurchased will be used to partially offset expected dilution resulting from company's employee incentive schemes

* Will resume its repurchase program of up to $10 million of common shares, par value $0.001 per share

* Will resume its repurchase program which had expired on August 10, 2016