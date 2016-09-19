BRIEF-GeoPark announces resumption of share repurchase program

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 GeoPark Ltd
* Geopark announces resumption of share repurchase program
* Repurchase program will resume on September 19, 2016 and will expire on or before close of business on November 13, 2016
* Shares repurchased will be used to partially offset expected dilution resulting from company's employee incentive schemes
* Will resume its repurchase program of up to $10 million of common shares, par value $0.001 per share
* Will resume its repurchase program which had expired on August 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
