BRIEF-Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.21 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Manulife Financial Corp :
* Debentures are redeemable at MLI's option on or after November 18, 2016 at a redemption price per debenture equal to par
* Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
* Intention to redeem at par on Nov 18, 2016 all outstanding $550 million principal amount of 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
