BRIEF-Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.21 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures

Sept 19 Manulife Financial Corp :

* Debentures are redeemable at MLI's option on or after November 18, 2016 at a redemption price per debenture equal to par

* Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures

* Intention to redeem at par on Nov 18, 2016 all outstanding $550 million principal amount of 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures