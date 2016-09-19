版本:
BRIEF-Intermap says lender Vertex to invest additional $2 mln in co

Sept 19 Intermap Technologies Corp :

* Intermap announces refinancing and appointment of new directors

* Existing lender Vertex will invest an additional $2.0 million in company

* Company has adopted no further guidance disclosure policy until it is profitable and its debt burden has been reduced

* Patrick Blott has been named executive chairman of board

* Says new promissory note that bears interest at 15% per annum is due and payable on September 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

