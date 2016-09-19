BRIEF-Intermap says lender Vertex to invest additional $2 mln in co

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Intermap Technologies Corp :
* Intermap announces refinancing and appointment of new directors
* Existing lender Vertex will invest an additional $2.0 million in company
* Company has adopted no further guidance disclosure policy until it is profitable and its debt burden has been reduced
* Patrick Blott has been named executive chairman of board
* Says new promissory note that bears interest at 15% per annum is due and payable on September 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
