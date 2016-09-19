版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Mack-Cali announces pricing and expiration of tender offer for any and all of its 7.750% senior unsecured notes due Aug 15, 2019

Sept 19 Mack-Cali Realty Corp

* Cali announces pricing and expiration of tender offer for any and all of its 7.750% senior unsecured notes due August 15, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

