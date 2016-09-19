版本:
BRIEF-Claire's announces extension of expiration time in previously announced offer to exchange

Sept 19 Claire's Stores Inc

* Announces extension of expiration time in previously announced offer to exchange

* Extended expiration time of private offer to exchange to one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York city time, on September 19, 2016

* Exchange offer to holders of 8.875 percent senior secured second lien notes due 2019, 7.750 percent senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon:

