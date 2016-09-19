版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces postponement of extraordinary meeting of shareholders

Sept 19 Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom Israel Ltd. announces postponement of extraordinary meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐