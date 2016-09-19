版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-S&P Global announces offering of senior notes

Sept 19 S&P Global Inc

* S&P Global announces offering of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund all,portion of redemption of outstanding $400 million principal amount of 5.900% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

