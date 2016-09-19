版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Hess Corp announces offer to purchase any and all notes due 2019 and notes due 2029, 2031 and 2033 for up to the aggregate maximum repurchase amount

Sept 19 Hess Corp

* Any and all tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on September 23, 2016

* Hess Corporation announces offer to purchase any and all notes due 2019 and notes due 2029, 2031 and 2033 for up to the aggregate maximum repurchase amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

