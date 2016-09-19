版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Benefitfocus names Jeffrey Laborde as CFO

Sept 19 Benefitfocus Inc :

* Benefitfocus names Jeffrey Laborde chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

