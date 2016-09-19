版本:
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel for $2.3 mln

Sept 19 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc :

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel

* Deal for $2.3 million

* Expect to sell at least 20 legacy hotels before end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

